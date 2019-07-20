Home Nation

'India can’t be world’s refugee capital': Centre seeks re-verification in Assam NRC process

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said about 80 lakh people have already been re-verified in the process of disposal of claims and objections in the NRC process.

Published: 20th July 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Assam-NRC

People wait in a queue to check their names on the National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Assam. (PTI file image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging the Supreme Court for random re-verification of the people included in the draft National Register of Citizens, the Centre on Friday said the exercise is required as lakhs of people have been ‘wrongly included’ in the list being prepared in Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that “India cannot be world’s refugee capital” and that the problem largely exists in districts bordering Bangladesh.  

“Illegal migrants must be uprooted but this should be done with utmost care,” Mehta court.

Both the Centre and the Assam government had moved the court seeking extension of the July 31 deadline to finalise the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Centre sought random verification of up to 20 per cent of people included in the NRC and said lakhs of people could have been ‘wrongly included’ in areas bordering Bangladesh due to nexus of local officers.

READ HERE | Assam: Centre to involve locals to ensure error-free NRC list

CJI Gogoi while referring to reports filed by state NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, said about 80 lakh people have already been re-verified in the process of disposal of claims and objections in the NRC process. However, Mehta told the bench that there is a growing perception that the NRC list has some mistakes. “The problem is in the border districts where these things are more prevalent,” he submitted.

The court said it will decide on the applications of both the Centre and the state on July 23 and asked Mehta to go through the NRC coordinator’s reports on the issue of re-verification. The first draft of the NRC was published on December 31, 2017.

1.9 cr made it to first draft
The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the apex court’s direction. The names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated at the time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Assam NRC Assam citizenship Supreme Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp