Murder-accused, caught roaming inside Madhya Pradesh assembly, sermonizes media

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After being caught on camera roaming inside the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building on Thursday, Govind Singh Thakur, the murder-accused husband of BSP MLA Rambai Thakur has now started sermonizing the media on how to report about the Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia murder case which occured on March 15.

Thakur, who is accused in the murder in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, released a 7:44 minutes video on Saturday in which he is seen sermonizing media about doing proper research about the actual facts of the March 15 case, before reporting it.

“I’m Govind Singh, who wants to ask the media and journalists, you (media) can find out where Sita was cooking chapattis, near which pond Shiva-Parvati were sitting, the jungles in which great warriors Aalha-Udal are wandering and in which jungles is Ashwathama found. If you can find out aspects dating lakhs of years back, why aren’t you able to find the truth of the four-month-old Devendra Chaurasia murder case. If you have to report properly you should do proper research, else we’ll consider you to be hand in gloves with the Chaurasia family,” the murder accused Govind Singh is seen sermonizing in the video.

Thakur, who in the past was convicted for the 1998 murder of another Congress leader Rajendra Pathak and is presently out on bail granted in that case by the state High Court, further says in the video that it’s the bureaucracy and cops who are implicating him in the Devendra Chaurasia murder case. “You can check my cell-phone call records, I wasn’t present at the spot in Hatta town of Damoh district, where the alleged murder took place on March 15. They day we come to power we’ll change the entire criminal law that dates back to the British Raj,” says Thakur.

He even says that Chaurasia wasn’t murdered, but died due to excessive sugar level and delay in taking him for treatment from Damoh to Jabalpur on March 15. He also claimed that it was Chaurasia’s brothers, who are behind the murder and implicating him falsely in the case. “Let a high-level or CBI probe happen in the case, if I’m found guilty then I’m ready to be hanged to death on road crossing and my wife Rambai Thakur will then resign as MLA,” he adds.

Responding to Thakur’s claims, Somesh Chaurasia, the son of slain Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia posted a video on his Facebook page on Saturday. “Instead of working to get behind bars the man who led those who murdered my father and critically injured me in the same attack, the Kamal Nath government is trying to save Govind Singh Thakur in the case. I’m the eye witness in the case and have narrated before the magistrate how Govind Singh and aides including his brother and close relatives came in 4 four wheelers and attacked me and my father at our stone crushing plant in Hatta town on March 15, just a few days after me and my father quit BSP and joined Congress,” says Somesh.

“I mysef was critically injured in the attack by Govind Singh and aides and my life is under threat from the accused as I’m an eye witness to that case. Instead of caring for my safety by putting the MLA’s husband in jail, our own government is shielding the accused, which has resulted in the Damoh police withdrawing the Rs 25,000 reward declared in March on Thakur’s arrest. We never thought that to be in power, the Kamal Nath government will protect those behind their own Congress party leader’s killing,” said Somesh breaking into tears.

Meanwhile, when queried by media about the presence of BSP MLA’s murder accused husband in State Assembly building on Thursday, home minister Bala Bachchan evaded straight reply to the questions.

The Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, while talking to journalists in Bhopal on Saturday, questioned how a murder accused was roaming in the Vidhan Sabha building, when restrictions have been imposed on free movement of media in the same building. He, however, stopped short of committing that his party will raise the issue during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Importantly, the support of Rambai Thakur (MLA from Patharia seat of Damoh district) is not only crucial for survival of Kamal Nath government, but her and other BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh’s support is also crucial for BJP’s prospects of returning to power after toppling the Congress government.