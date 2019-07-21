Home Nation

Five more die in Bihar floods, death toll reaches 97

Around two lakh more people were affected by the flood on July 20, pushing the overall figure to 69 lakh people affected in 12 districts.

Published: 21st July 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Residents being rescued from a flooded area in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

Residents being rescued from a flooded area in Sitamarhi, Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Five more people died in Bihar floods, pushing the death toll up to 97 on Saturday, as over 69 lakh people were affected in 12 districts, the state's disaster management department said.

Of the fresh five deaths, four were reported from Madhubani district, which has so far accounted for 18 casualties, and one from Darbhanga district, where a total of 10 people have died in the deluge.

Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-hit district, the disaster management department said in a report.

The number of deaths in other districts are Araria (12), Sheohar (10), Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (five), Supaul (three), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).

Muzaffarpur and Katihar districts have not reported any death in the flash floods that hit the state in the wake of torrential rains in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal last week.

ALSO READ: Bihar floods - NDRF teams turn saviour for pregnant women 

Around two lakh more people were affected by the flood on Saturday, pushing the overall figure to 69.

27 lakh though the districts hit by the deluge remained 12.Over one lakh people have been displaced, with 1.14 lakh taking shelter at 131 relief camps of which 126 have been set up in Sitamarhi alone.

Food is being prepared for the affected population at 859 kitchens and distributed by 796 personnel equipped with 125 boats, who are assisted by 19 teams of the NDRF.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Disaster Management Minister Lakshmeshwar Roy surveyed the worst-hit Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts, respectively, to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work on Saturday.

Modi said, "Those affected by a calamity have the first claim on the coffers of the state. " He asked officials to ensure that dependents of those who died in the flood are paid ex-gratia expeditiously, and no surviving flood victim is denied financial assistance.

Water levels have begun to recede in nearly half a dozen rivers which are, nevertheless, flowing above the danger mark at a number of places.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall during the next two days in some of the affected districts which may have an adverse impact on the flood situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna Bihar floods
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp