Woman declared dead by Karnataka hospital, found alive by kin hours later

KOPPAL: In a shocking incident, a woman who had been declared dead by a private hospital in Koppal on Monday night was found to be alive when her relatives came to collect the body on Tuesday morning.

Kavita, 25, wife of Manjunath Kumbar, was admitted to Govankoppa hospital in Koppal a couple of days ago for her sixth delivery.

After she gave birth to the child, she suffered heavy bleeding and was shifted to KS Hospital in Koppal on Sunday afternoon. Doctors on Monday night declared her dead.

When relatives were about to take her mortal remains on Tuesday after settling the medical bill at the hospital, Kavita opened her eyes.

It was a miraculous moment for her family members but at the same time, they were angered by the negligence of the doctors and staged a protest in front of the hospital.

Ramu Kumbar, brother of Kavita, said he would ask the authorities to take action against the doctors.

Kavita hails from Ilakal in Bagalkot district, while her husband is a resident of Koppal.

Doctors at the hospital said they would look into the incident but refused to share further details.

