Home Nation

Ishrat Jahan case: CBI not to challenge discharge of former cops Vanzara and Amin

CBI lawyer R C Kodekar conveyed the decision in a written submission before special CBI judge R K Chudawala.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former police officer D G Vanzara

Former police officer D G Vanzara (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The CBI on Thursday informed a court here that it will not challenge the discharge of former police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case.

CBI lawyer R C Kodekar conveyed the decision in a written submission before special CBI judge R K Chudawala.

The court scheduled a further hearing for August 9.

On May 2, the CBI court discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case on the ground that the state government had not given sanction for their prosecution.

The court had noted that under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the government's sanction is necessary for the prosecution of a public servant.

The remaining four accused policemen -- G L Singhal, Tarun Barot, Anaju Chaudhary and J G Parmar -- are now likely to approach the CBI court seeking discharge, legal sources said.

Singhal, an IPS officer, is currently Inspector General of the Commando Training Centre in Gandhinagar.

Chaudhary, a commando of State Reserve Police, is also in service, while Barot and Parmar have retired.

Prior to Vanzara and Amin, the court had discharged former IPS officer P P Pandey from the case.

Ishrat, a 19-year-old girl from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed by Gujarat Police in an alleged encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

The police claimed they were terrorists who were planning to kill then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, while the CBI, which probed the case on the high court's order, claimed that it was a fake encounter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D G Vanzara N K Amin CBI Ishrat Jahan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp