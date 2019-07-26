MLA Shivendrarsinhaje Bhosale very much in NCP, says Ajit Pawar after Sachin Ahir joins BJP

By PTI

SATARA: Amid speculation in political circle that NCP MLA Shivendrarsinhaje Bhosale was feeling unhappy in the party and may quit, senior leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday asserted the former is very much in the party.

On a day when NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir quit the party to join the Shiv Sena, speculation was rife Bhosale, too, was feeling disgruntled as he did not submit form seeking the party's candidature for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The NCP had earlier this month sought forms from the party's ticket aspiring candidates from across the state.

Bhosale also did not turn up for the interviews of the NCP's aspiring poll candidates from the district, further raising doubts about him being on his way out of the party.

Seeking to scotch the speculation, Pawar -- who took interviews of the potential candidates from the district -- told reporters here, "Bhosale has not gone anywhere. He is very much in the NCP."

"It is not only Shivendrasinhraje, I too couldn't submit form (seeking poll ticket). It was our mistake, which we will try to correct," the former Maharashtra minister said.

To drive home his point, Pawar claimed Bhosale had also attended a meeting of NCP leaders convened by party chief Sharad Pawar in Pune a few days ago.