Amit Shah extols contribution of CRPF on 81st Raising Day 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his wishes to the CRPF on the occasion of its 81st Raising Day, extolling the sacrifices made by the brave personnel in serving the nation. The country’s largest paramilitary force’s commitment and dedication in serving different terrains is exceptional, Shah said, adding that India is extremely proud of the CRPF personnel’s valour and courage.

On CRPF's raising Day, I extend my warm wishes to our CRPF personnel and their families. The commitment and dedication of @crpfindia while protecting our nation at different terrains is exceptional. India is extremely proud of their valour and courage. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 27 July 2019

The CRPF has been the lead security force in dealing with the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, fighting the Left-Wing Extremism and insurgency in the Northeast. At a function, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai laid wreath at the national police memorial at Chanakyapuri.

The junior home minister lauded the force for rendering duties in some of the toughest operational theatres such as LWE areas and Jammu and Kashmir. CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar briefed the minister about various achievements of the force in the line of duty.