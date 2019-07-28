Home Nation

Amit Shah extols contribution of CRPF on 81st Raising Day 

Shah said that the country’s largest paramilitary force’s commitment and dedication in serving different terrains is exceptional.

MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai pays respect to the martyrs at the national police memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi | PiB

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his wishes to the CRPF on the occasion of its 81st Raising Day, extolling the sacrifices made by the brave personnel in serving the nation. The country’s largest paramilitary force’s commitment and dedication in serving different terrains is exceptional, Shah said, adding that India is extremely proud of the CRPF personnel’s valour and courage.

The CRPF has been the lead security force in dealing with the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, fighting the Left-Wing Extremism and insurgency in the Northeast. At a function, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai laid wreath at the national police memorial at Chanakyapuri.

The junior home minister lauded the force for rendering duties in some of the toughest operational theatres such as LWE areas and Jammu and Kashmir. CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar briefed the minister about various achievements of the force in the line of duty.

