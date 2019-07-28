Home Nation

Babul Supriyo asks how many people wrote letter to Mamata Banerjee for human rights violation in Bengal

On July 23, 49 celebrities wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi demanding that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in lynching cases.

Published: 28th July 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an open letter to 49 signatories who recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the incidents of lynching, Union Minister Babul Supriyo asked how many of them have written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the 'gross-violation' of human rights allegedly committed by her against BJP workers.

"Would like to ask the 49 celebrities as to why are they selective in seeing and hearing things. Mob Lynching is surely a grave offence but how many of you have written to @MamataOfficial about the gross violation of Human Rights she has committed against BJP supporters? Why this bias?" said Babul in the open-letter.

ALSO READ: Stop violence in name of religion, eminent citizens tell PM Modi in open letter

"You see only Muslim, Minorities and Dalits because you purposely choose to ignore the brutal killings of Human Beings simply because they differ from your political ideologies.

Many of u stay in Bengal but have never EVER spoken a word even when 'Democracy' got murdered in your State under #TMchhi Why? are you scared of Mamta's goons attacking you or isolating you in your respective fields of art? It is not that such coercion is unheard of in the real world!" read the letter.

ALSO READ: 'Lynching of Muslims, Dalits must end': Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam, 47 others write to PM Modi

"Why don't you join me in one of my rallies in Asansol where I just fight for my voters against TMchhi atrocities? That are just voters and do not belong to any party?

It's a shame that you choose to expose your bias out in the open instead of probably creating an APOLITICAL, YES APOLITICAL Platform where you can help or stand by victims of all forms, lynching included?" he added.

ALSO READ: 62 celebs pen open letter against 'selective outrage' over mob lynching

"So my Dear 49, many of who are my friends, RISE above Narrow 'Political' Walls, refrain from being Selective and if u may, select Human beings as your subject, not their caste, religion etc or else who knows, the world may withdraw 'FALL-ing in Love with U'.Thanking you in anticipation," said Babul in the open-letter.

On July 23, 49 celebrities wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi demanding that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in lynching cases.

The letter, which also highlighted 'Jai Shri Ram' as becoming a "provocative war-cry" in the present day, carried the signatures of among others Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam, and Shyam Benegal.

However, on July 26, another open letter titled - 'Against Selective Outrage and False Narratives' - by 62 celebrities including classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, termed those who wrote an open letter on mob-lynchings as "self-styled guardians and conscience keepers." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi letter Babul Supriyo Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Lynching of Muslims Anurag Kashyap Mani Ratnam
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp