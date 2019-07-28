Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Naval personnel 

By PTI

Rameswaram Jul 28 (PTI) Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on Sunday by Sri Lankan naval personnel off Nedunthivu for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The fishermen claimed they had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line due to strong winds and rough seas.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan Navy arrests four Indian fishermen

However the Lankan navalmen charged them with poaching in their territory, seized their boat and arrested them, fisheries department officials said.