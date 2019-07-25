Home World

Sri Lankan Navy arrests four Indian fishermen

The fishermen, who hail from Tamil Nadu, were taken to the naval base at Elara in Sri Lanka and later handed over to ADF in Jaffna.

Published: 25th July 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Four Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching, the media reported on Thursday.

Sri Lankan naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command in a Fast Attack Craft arrested the four fishermen along with a fishing trawler "engaged in illegal fishing practices in territorial waters off the Kovilam Lighthouse" on Wednesday, Colombo Page reported.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka extends emergency by one month after Easter Sunday terror attacks

The fishermen, who hail from Tamil Nadu, were taken to the naval base at Elara in Sri Lanka and later handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further action, the report said.

Fishermen of the two countries are often jailed for accidentally crossing into each other's territory. They traverse poorly defined boundary in the international waters as most fishing boats lack technologies to locate exact positions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Navy India Indian fishermen Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu fishermen
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp