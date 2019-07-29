Home Nation

Azam Khan apologises for sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi

The speaker said members should be careful in uttering words and maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in the future.

Published: 29th July 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (right) triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha on 25 July 2019 with this remark on Deputy Speaker Rama Devi

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (right) triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha on 25 July 2019 with this remark on Deputy Speaker Rama Devi. (Photos | EPS,PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan on Monday apologised in Lok Sabha for his remarks against BJP member Rama Devi.

As soon as Lok Sabha met after the weekend break, Speaker Om Birla allowed Khan to speak in the House.

"I have been an MLA for nine times, a minister several times, a Rajya Sabha member too. I was a parliamentary Affairs Minister too. I know legislative procedures," he said.

"However, if my words hurt anyone, I hereby apologise," he said.

The speaker said members should be careful in uttering words and maintain decorum so that no such incident takes place in the future.

Azam's remarks to Devi when she was in the Chair during a discussion on the triple talaq bill on Thursday last were slammed as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Rama Devi sexist remark
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp