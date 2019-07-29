Home Nation

Police files charge sheet in 13 more cases against Azam Khan for his sexist remarks

He stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Published: 29th July 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

UTTAR PRADESH: Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday filed charge sheet in 13 more cases against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan in connection with making derogatory remarks in the run-up to the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The police have also filed a charge sheet against the lawmaker's son -- Abdullah Azam Khan -- for his 'khaki underwear' remark directed towards BJP leader Jaya Prada. Earlier on July 27, the police had charge-sheeted Khan in connection with the similar remark on the actor-turned-politician.

READ| 'When a mother kisses her son is it sex?' ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Azam Khan

In April, Khan, in a public rally, had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

This is not the first time Khan has faced flak for misogynist remarks against women.

Last week, he had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected. The Rampur lawmaker, in his defense, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.The SP leader did not apologize for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief, who defended his remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Sexist remark Lok Sabha
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp