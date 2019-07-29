Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor 's accident: Will BJP expel Kuldeep Sengar, asks Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress general secretary wondered whether any hope for justice can be expected from the ruling BJP, whose MLA Kuldeep Sengar is an accused in the case.

Published: 29th July 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was grievously injured was "shocking" and asked why the party was not taking action against the Uttar Pradesh MLA, whom she had accused of rape.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar booked for 'plotting murder'

"The road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached. Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the survivor and the witnesses," she asked on Twitter.

She asked if one can hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions.

"What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao rape case," Priyanka Gandhi asked.

"Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway," she tweeted.

The Congress leader said the woman is lying grievously wounded in a hospital after the accident, but the accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the state BJP government has the audacity to run a campaign claiming "Fear-free Uttar Pradesh".

ALSO READ | Unnao rape survivor’s mother cries foul, accuses MLA of hatching plot to eliminate family

"So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates," she later tweeted.

Police had said that a car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members, while leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

 

