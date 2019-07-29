Unnao rape survivor's accident: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar booked for 'plotting murder'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 of his close aides were named in an FIR registered Monday in connection with a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were injured and her two aunts killed. The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, said it was open to referring the case to the CBI if the victim’s family insisted.

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned by the rape survivor’s uncle, who is lodged at the Raebareli jail, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli and a probe is on. “I am sure that the car was ordered hit by Sengar and his men,” her uncle alleged in his complaint. The FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others.

esides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh have been named in the FIR.“Though prima facie it seemed to be an accident, as the truck was speeding and it was raining heavily, if the girl’s family insists, we will request the state government to recommend a CBI probe,” Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said.

He, however, said there was no security lapse and all 10 police personnel deputed for her security had been left behind at the survivor’s insistence due to lack of space in the car.The mother of the girl, meanwhile, insisted on a CBI probe alleging that Sengar had ordered the hit. Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the rape that took place in 2017.

Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna said the owner, driver and cleaner of the truck involved in the accident had been arrested and their call details were being examined.The owner of truck (number UP-71-AT-8300), Devendra Kishor Pal and driver Ashish Pal belong to Lalauli of Fatehpur district while cleaner Mohan Srivastava is from Banda. Police are examining, however, why the number plate was covered with grease to hide it though Pal claimed that he had slipped on bank loan instalment and was apprehensive the truck could be seized.

Girl, lawyer unconscious but stable

Doctors at King Georges’ Medical University said the rape survivor and her lawyer had been on life support system since Sunday. The girl has reportedly received maximum injuries on the right side of her body. While the girl has sustained fractures in the right arm, leg, collar bone, rib cage and head, the lawyer has sustained severe head injuries. Lucknow DM Kaushalraj Sharma said the state had decided to bear all medical expenses