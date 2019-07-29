Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor's accident: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar booked for 'plotting murder'

FIR has been filed under sections of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy against the 10 persons.

Published: 29th July 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 of his close aides were named in an FIR registered Monday in connection with a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were injured and her two aunts killed. The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, said it was open to referring the case to the CBI if the victim’s family insisted. 

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned by the rape survivor’s uncle, who is lodged at the Raebareli jail, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli and a probe is on. “I am sure that the car was ordered hit by Sengar and his men,” her uncle alleged in his complaint. The FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others.

READ MORE | UP government to hand over Unnao rape survivor's car accident case to CBI

esides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh have been named in the FIR.“Though prima facie it seemed to be an accident, as the truck was speeding and it was raining heavily, if the girl’s family insists, we will request the state government to recommend a CBI probe,” Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said. 

He, however, said there was no security lapse and all 10 police personnel deputed for her security had been left behind at the survivor’s insistence due to lack of space in the car.The mother of the girl, meanwhile, insisted on a CBI probe alleging that Sengar had ordered the hit. Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the rape that took place in 2017.

Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna said the owner, driver and cleaner of the truck involved in the accident had been arrested and their call details were being examined.The owner of truck (number UP-71-AT-8300), Devendra Kishor Pal and driver Ashish Pal belong to Lalauli of Fatehpur district while cleaner Mohan Srivastava is from Banda. Police are examining, however, why the number plate was covered with grease to hide it though Pal claimed that he had slipped on bank loan instalment and was apprehensive the truck could be seized. 

Girl, lawyer unconscious but stable
Doctors at King Georges’ Medical University said the rape survivor and her lawyer had been on life support system since Sunday. The girl has reportedly received maximum injuries on the right side of her body. While the girl has sustained fractures in the right arm, leg, collar bone, rib cage and head, the lawyer has sustained severe head injuries. Lucknow DM Kaushalraj Sharma said the state had decided to bear all medical expenses

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape survivor accident FIR Kuldeep Singh Sengar BJP MLA rape
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp