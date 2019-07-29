Unnao rape survivor wanted to shift trial to Delhi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a few days ahead of the mishap in Rae Bareli on Sunday afternoon, the Unnao rape survivor had allegedly approached the CBI officials probing the rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar with the plea to shift the trial to Delhi.

As per highly placed CBI sources, even the officials of the premier probe agency had guided the victim how to go about it as shifting of trial from one place to another involved a lot of judicial details. Meanwhile, the CBI team not only visited the victim at trauma Centre on Monday but also sought details about the mishap from the UP police.

The CBI was handed over the probe into Unnao rape case when the survivor had claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Kuldeep Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao in June 2017. Her father was booked under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018 and sent to judicial custody two days later. After failing to get even an FIR registered against the MLA, the girl, then a minor, tried self-immolation outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on August 8, 2018, demanding justice for her father. The next day, her father died of serious injuries in police custody.

Meanwhile, giving a twist to the case, an FIR (under sections of cheating, forgery and using forged documents) against the victim, her mother and uncle for forging her birth certificate and falsely claiming she was a "minor" when raped. On her complaint, accused (Shubham) and her mother (Shashi) were arrested by UP Police. Later Shubham's father, Harpal Singh went to the court and alleged that victim had "an affair" with a man named Awadesh Tiwari and eloped with him in September 2017, following which her family started forcing his son Shubham to marry her when she returned. When Shubham refused to marry her, the family filed a case against him and his mother on charges of kidnapping as well as under the Pocso Act.

However, after the probe, the CBI lodged three cases in April 2018. These included -- Sexual assault of minor, assault and death of rape survivor's father and cross-complaint filed by MLA's brother of assault allegedly by rape survivor's relatives. The CBI filed a chargesheet on July 7, 2018 against five people including MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul Sengar for the murder of the rape survivor's father. On July 11, 2018, another chargesheet against the MLA and a private person (a woman) resident of Makhi, District- Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) Under Sections 363, 366, 376 (i), 506 of the Indian Penal Code and (Criminal conspiracy, abduction of minor, rape, threat) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was filed.