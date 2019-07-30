Home Nation

BJP working president Nadda to meet Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Assembly elections

The schedule for the Assembly battle will be finalised by the Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

BJP working president J.P. Nadda

BJP working president J.P. Nadda (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP working president J.P. Nadda will hold a key meeting of core leaders of Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday night to discuss the political atmosphere and preparedness for the next Assembly elections.

Highly placed sources said the meeting would take place around 8 p.m. and will be attended by BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh, its President in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Rana, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and other senior leaders.

BJP's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav, who has urged the Election Commission to hold the elections in the state this year, may attend the meeting.

ALSO READ: Governor Satya Pal Malik dispels rumours which triggered panic in Kashmir

"The meeting has been called on the Centre's direction," said the source.

The schedule for the Assembly battle will be finalised by the Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments on the law and order situation.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections any time.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir held in November-December 2014 produced a hung verdict.

Jammu and Kashmir is now under President's Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months from July 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir assembly elections
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp