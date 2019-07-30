BJP working president Nadda to meet Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Assembly elections

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP working president J.P. Nadda will hold a key meeting of core leaders of Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday night to discuss the political atmosphere and preparedness for the next Assembly elections.

Highly placed sources said the meeting would take place around 8 p.m. and will be attended by BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh, its President in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Rana, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and other senior leaders.

BJP's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav, who has urged the Election Commission to hold the elections in the state this year, may attend the meeting.

"The meeting has been called on the Centre's direction," said the source.

The schedule for the Assembly battle will be finalised by the Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments on the law and order situation.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections any time.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir held in November-December 2014 produced a hung verdict.

Jammu and Kashmir is now under President's Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months from July 3.