Home Nation

Governor Satya Pal Malik dispels rumours which triggered panic in Kashmir

Widespread rumours that indicate the Centre is planning to abrogate Article 35A in the coming days have dominated the political and the common Kashmiri's discourse.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday dispelled rumours about 'something serious in the offing that could adversely affect the day-to-day living in the state.'

Scotching rumours that said people should prepare for a long period of unrest because something 'earth shaking' was in the offing, the Governor told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, "Kashmir has always been the breeding ground of wild rumours."

"If someone sneezes in Lal Chowk, I am told in the Raj Bhavan that a bomb blast has taken place there. People should pay no heed to these rumours. All so-called government orders being circulated in the social media are invalid. Everything is fine and normal here".

ALSO READ: Additional forces rushed to Kashmir amid major terror attack threat, NSA monitoring situation

The Governor's assurance came on a day when National Conference MP, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi gave a calling attention notice in the Lok Sabha demanding that the Union Home Minister make a statement in the House to clear the air on the present situation in Kashmir.

Widespread rumours that indicate the Centre is planning to abrogate Article 35A in the coming days have dominated the political and the common Kashmiri's discourse during the last fortnight.

In panic, locals have been storing essentials items as they fear a long period of unrest if the Article is actually abrogated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir Centre
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp