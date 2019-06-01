Home Nation

India's security, welfare of people Modi government's priorities: Home Minister Amit Shah 

Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, held a meeting with senior officials to familiarise himself with the issues concerning the ministry.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

Newly-appointed Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday the country's security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government.

Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, held a meeting with senior officials to familiarise himself with the issues concerning the ministry.

During the meeting, senior officials gave a detailed presentation of the functioning of the Home Ministry and the key issues it is handling now, a ministry official said.

READ | Governor Malik briefs new Home Minister Amit Shah on Kashmir situation

"Country's security and people's welfare are Modi government's priorities. Under the leadership of Modi ji, I will try my best to fulfil these priorities," Shah tweeted in Hindi after assuming the charge.

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility of the Home Ministry.

"Today, I have taken the charge as India's Home Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me," he said.

Earlier Saturday, Shah was given a warm welcome at the North Block office of the Home Ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials.

Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

Another Home Ministry official said Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

READ | Amit Shah takes charge of Home Ministry, holds meeting with officials

The new home minister's immediate task would be handling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under the President's rule, and the situation that may arise after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The NDA won a landslide mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls.

Shah was the key architect of the BJP's victory as the party president.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Modi government Union Home Minister NDA government Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp