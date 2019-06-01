Home Nation

Kargil veteran Sonaullah who was declared foreigner loses police job

Police have also seized the uniform and other kits which were allotted to Sonaullah.

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Mohammad Sonaullah, the Kargil war veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in Assam recently, has been discharged from his job as a Sub Inspector of the Assam Police's Border Branch, it was announced on Saturday.

The discharge order cited the ruling of a Foreigners' Tribunal at Boko in Assam's Kamrup district declaring Sona Ullah as a foreign national.

"M. Sona Ullah was discharged from service and is derived from all the facilities as government servant with reference to the order of the Foreigners' Tribunal that declared him as a foreign national of post-25-3-1971," said the discharge order issued by the Assam Police.

READ| Army says it’s not taking up Kargil war veteran Sanaullah’s case

Sonaullah was detained earlier this week and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district. His family had already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by the Foreigners' Tribunal declaring him as a foreign national.

Sonaullah's advocate Sahidul Islam said that they have filed a petition challenging the order passed by Foreigners' Tribunal on Friday. "We have sufficient documents to prove his Indian identity," he added.

Sonaullah had served in the Indian Army for 30 years and upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017, took up a job with the Assam Police.

Born in July 30, 1967 to Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kalahiklash village under Boko area in Kamrup, he, as per records, joined the Indian Army in 1987. He also received a Presidents' Certificate in 2014 for his promotion to a Junior Commissioned Officer with effect from 2012.

