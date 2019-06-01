Kiren Rijiju praises Rathore, says will work to fulfil Modi's vision

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lavished praise on his predecessor and former Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, saying he had inspired millions, and that they will work together and fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A Soldier, 1st Indian to win Olympic Silver Medal to Sports Minister of India, you inspire millions. A salute to my friend Rathoreji. As a colleague, we will together fulfil the vision set by our leader Narendra Modi ji to take India to greater heights. Youths are our power," he said in a tweet.

Rijiju, who is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports and Minister of State for Minority Affairs, was replying to a tweet by Rathore who had said that he worked with an athlete's temperament to do his best for Indian sport.

Rijiju, who was Minister of State for Home in the previous NDA government, had taken charge of his new portfolios on Friday.