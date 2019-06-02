Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit world’s highest battlefield

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajnath Singh has chosen the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, as the destination of his first official visit after taking over as the defence minister.

The defence ministry’s official Twitter handle said, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.”

The minister will visit a forward post, lay a wreath at Siachen War Memorial and meet the troops. “He will interact with jawans at a forward post and pay his tributes to fallen soldiers at the Siachen War Memorial. He will also interact with the jawans.”

Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, senior officials from the defence ministry and the 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, who fought during the Kargil conflict.