Home Nation

Nipah scare: Harsh Vardhan assures Kerala of Centre's support

A Control Room has been set up and NCDC Strategic Health Operations Centre (SHOC) was activated with phone number 011-23978046, the statement said.

Published: 04th June 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Harsh Vardhan, Modi Cabinet

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Tuesday confirmed that a Kerala youth being treated near Kochi has tested positive for Nipah virus (NIV). Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan immediately held an urgent meeting here and assured the state of Centre's support.

He spoke to state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, and discussed the situation, according to a Ministry statement.

ALSO READ | Kerala government goes full throttle to prevent Nipah from spreading

A Control Room has been set up and NCDC Strategic Health Operations Centre (SHOC) was activated with phone number 011-23978046, the statement said.

A team from NIV, Pune (ICMR) with Monoclonal Antibodies was set to reach Ernakullam. A team from NIV for testing bats for Nipah virus was also dispatched. The Union Minister also spoke to the Director-General Forest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Harsh Vardhan Nipah virus Nipah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp