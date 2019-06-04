Home Nation

'Not a permanent break-up': Mayawati on BSP contesting UP bypolls alone

The BSP supremo said that the Samajwadi Party’s vote bank- the Yadav community - didn’t support the alliance in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 04th June 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that her party would contest the upcoming Assembly bye-elections alone.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on the hand, did not comment on Mayawati's statement but said in Azamgarh on Tuesday that the Samajwadi Party would form its own government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 when Assembly elections are to be held.

This is being seen as an indication of the SP also going alone in the Assembly polls.

Mayawati said she was taking a break from her partnership with the Samajwadi Party. "It is not a permanent break," she explained, asking the Samajwadi Party to bring about improvement in its cadre.

She said that the Yadav voters had not supported the alliance. "If Yadavs had voted in full measure for the alliance, senior SP leaders like Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav would not have lost from Yadav-dominated seats. This is a matter for concern for the Samajwadi Party," she said.

ALSO READ | 'SP, BSP will fight together for social justice': Akhilesh after Mayawati's hint of dropping alliance

The BSP president clarified that her party has not benefitted with the vote bank of Samajwadi Party.

"However, we cannot ignore political compulsions and we will contest the Assembly bye-elections. However, this is not the end of the road. If the Samajwadi Party inculcates a missionary zeal in its workers and improves its performance, we will see," she added.

Mayawati spoke about her relations with Akhilesh Yadav and his family and said they gave her utmost respect. "Our relationship will not end though politics is another aspect," she stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SP-BSP UP bypolls BSP supremo Maywati Akhilesh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp