Home Nation

Missing AN-32 plane: ISRO satellites, night sensors, ground teams to continue search all night, says IAF

As the search continues, IAF's ageing fleet of transport aircraft has come under lens as the upgradation of 100 odd Soviet-era AN-32s have gone about at tardy pace.

Published: 05th June 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image of IAF AN-32 used for representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A massive search operation using satellites of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), sorties by navy's long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I and helicopters equipped with advanced sensors over the possible crash sites has not provided any clues about the wreckage of the missing Indian Air Force's AN-32 transporter in Arunachal Pradesh, giving anxious moments to the families of 13 persons on board, including six officers and seven others.

The rescuers have not picked up signals from the emergency locator beacon fitted in the cargo compartment of the aircraft as every hour is proving to be agonizing for the families who are being regularly informed about the search efforts. 

An IAF statement said ISRO's CARTOSAT and RISAT satellites are taking images of the area and helicopters and aircraft fitted with advanced sensors were deployed. The search by helicopters was called off after sunset but sensors with night capability and the ground searches will continue the search operations. The sweeps by synthetic aperture radars on C-130 Super Hercules has also not given any indication abut the wreckage. 

ALSO READ | Missing AN-32 aircraft hunt: IAF mulls deploying more assets as ISRO, Navy joins search mission

As the search continues, IAF's ageing fleet of transport aircraft has come under lens as the upgradation of 100 odd Soviet-era AN-32s have gone about at tardy pace. India had signed a contract with Ukraine for upgrading these aircraft after the 2009 in the same area of Arunachal Pradesh but only around half of the fleet has undergone transformation and the new inductions have also been delayed. 

The latest incident comes after the IAF lost an AN-32 in Bay of Bengal in June 2016 when the flight from Chennai to Port Blair went missing with 29 onboard was never found.

ALSO READ | Missing AN-32 brings back disturbing memories of another IAF aircraft that went missing in 2016

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF AN-32 IAF AN-32 Indian Air Force IAF transport plane

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • hariharan
    If it was a Pakistani plane we will findout earlier than it falls.
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp