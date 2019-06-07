After poll debacle, Congress hits ground, Rahul to visit Wayanad, Priyanka in UP from Friday

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a hiatus of nearly a fortnight, the Gandhi scions are ready to hit the road again. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to go to his new constituency, Wayanad, for a three-day visit to express gratitude, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to go on a two-day visit to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. After the party’s poll debacle, both brother and sister have restricted their meetings and visitors and this will be their first meeting out of Delhi and first interaction post the announcement of poll results on May 23.

While Rahul, who offered to resign as party president taking personal responsibility, has not been meeting party leaders and had asked for finding a non-Gandhi chief, Priyanka did meet top party leadership who sought an urgent appointment with her brother.

Rahul, who lost from Amethi, is scheduled to be in Wayanad during June 7-9 where he is supposed to meet party workers and interact with people in all seven Assembly constituencies. “It is a big constituency with hilly terrain so it will take three days for him to finish covering all areas. It is a visit to express gratitude to people who voted for him,” said a party leader from Kerala, who also managed Rahul’s campaign in Wayanad.

After being elected from Wayanad, Rahul has been constantly seeking updates and even spoke to family members of a farmer who committed suicide due to farm loan burden. He also wrote to Kerala CM asking him to look into issues faced by the farming sector in the state. Call it a coincidence, Priyanka is also scheduled to hold a meeting on June 7-8 of Congress workers in Allahabad to assess reasons for the party’s poor performance in the state.

Party sources said all the 40 candidates in east UP have been asked to attend the meeting and submit a detailed constituency report and what lead to their defeat. “This is Priyankaji’s first meeting post polls and she will meet party workers from east UP. She has been given the responsibility of reviving the party,” said a Congress leader.

