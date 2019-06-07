Home Nation

Families of missing AN-32 aircraft passengers meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Russian-made aircraft took off from Jorhat on June 3 at 12.27 pm for the Mechuka advance landing ground.

Published: 07th June 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of An-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes. (AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The families of the air-warriors aboard the missing Air Force AN-32 aircraft met the Defence Minister on Thursday who apprised them about all the efforts being taken for the Search and Rescue of the missing aircraft.

Sources informed that, "The family members went to Rajnath Singh's residence and met him. The Minister apprised the family members of all the efforts."

Meanwhile, the forces have scaled up the efforts with more aircraft and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to intensify the mission.

Air Force informed that it has added two more MI-17 helicopters and Army has brought in one additional Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and its UAV to intensify the SAR Mission.

Thus, the forces by now have deployed a total of four Mi-17 helicopters,3 ALH (2 of Army and 1 of IAF), two Su-30 MKI fighters with powerful radars, one C-130 and one Army UAV.

Additionally, 2 Cheetah helicopters have also reached on Thursday evening to add to the SAR effort and will join the ops from Friday onwards.

Assets are in addition to the ground party of Army, ITBP, local police and other state agencies which are also continuing with the rescue since day one.

READ HERE | AN-32 pilot's wife was on ATC duty in Jorhat when the aircraft went off the radar

In between Navy’s P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and the ISRO satellites also had chipped in but this entire have yet been able to locate the hapless AN32 Transport aircraft missing since June 3. Rain and bad weather have been also playing spoilsport.

The extensive day and night SAR mission is on to locate the transport aircraft AN32 of Air Force, which went missing on 3rd June. The area of search and combing involves Along, Payum and Tato in the Arunachal Pradesh.

The Russian-made aircraft took off from Jorhat on Monday at 12.27 pm for the Mechuka advance landing ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

ALSO READ | Missing AN-32 brings back disturbing memories of another IAF aircraft that went missing in 2016

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AN-32 IAF IAF AN-32

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp