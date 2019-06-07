Home Nation

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Based on specific information about terrorist hideouts and movement of suspected militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with sleuths of police, launched a joint operation late Thursday night.

Published: 07th June 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a cowshed turned into a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, officials said.

Based on specific information about terrorist hideouts and movement of suspected militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with sleuths of police, launched a joint operation late Thursday night in Chilli-Balla area, Army spokesperson in Bhaderwah said.

"During massive search operation of 'dhoks' (grass huts), cowsheds and houses Friday morning, a cache was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the cowshed owned by Abbas Ahmed," he said.

ALSO READ | J&K: Four suspected Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter

The spokesperson said during the search, 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one Motorola radio set, batteries, beside parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered.

A case was registered in Gandoh police station and further investigation was underway, he said. Officials said militants were using cowsheds and grass huts as hideouts in Doda-Kishtwar hills.

They said the troops will be screening high altitude structures in these hilly areas to ensure that footprints of militancy were curbed in Jammu region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Terrorists Terrorists Hideout Busted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp