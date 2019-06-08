Home Nation

Giriraj Singh compares Mamata to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Banerjee had at an election rally last month defended her inability to take calls from Modi for discussing the devastation wrought by the Fani cyclone, saying he was an 'expiry PM'.

PTI

PATNA: The countdown to the end of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule has begun as she has been trying to suppress her political opponents with a ruthlessness comparable to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Union minister Giriraj Singh said here on Friday.

Singh was talking to reporters at the party's state headquarters upon his first visit to Bihar after being sworn in as a Union cabinet minister.

"Ulti ginti (countdown) has begun for Mamata Banerjee, fear of an imminent defeat has left her frustrated. The treatment she has been meting out to her political opponents remind us of King Jong-un," the firebrand BJP leader alleged when asked about the running feud between his party and the Trinamool Congress headed by the West Bengal Chief Minister.

"She has been displaying contempt for the country's federal structure. She has said that she refuses to acknowledge Narendra Modi was the Prime Minister of India and has never attended meetings of the Niti Aayog where Chief Ministers of all states turn up," he said.

Banerjee had at an election rally last month defended her inability to take calls from Modi for discussing the devastation wrought by the Fani cyclone, saying he was an "expiry prime minister" and she would talk to the PM upon the formation of a new government at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, she caused a flutter by announcing that she would not attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog scheduled later this month terming it as "fruitless" and suggesting in a letter to the Prime Minister conveying her decision that focus be shifted to the Inter-State Council for deepening cooperative federalism.

Sidestepping queries about Banerjee seeking "professional help" from poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor who is also the national vice president of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), a BJP ally in Bihar, Singh said, "I do not know whose help she is seeking. But I am certain that she has ceased to get help from the common people of Bengal."

The BJP recorded a remarkable victory in West Bengal in the recent general elections as it ended up winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, only four less than the ruling TMC.

The party's tally soared from only two in 2014.

