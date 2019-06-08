Home Nation

ISI plot to revive militancy in Jammu uncovered with arrest of six persons

A plot by Pakistani spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to revive militancy in Jammu region was uncovered with the arrest of six persons, officials said on Friday.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BSF patrol near the international border on a hot summer afternoon in Jammu Friday June 7 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A plot by Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to revive militancy in Jammu region was uncovered with the arrest of six persons, officials said on Friday.

Photographs and videos of strategic locations were seized of them.

The six spies were in direct contact with their handler, an officer of the rank of colonel at ISI’s Kashmir cell, identified only by his first name Iftikhar.

They were also in touch with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Two of the spies were arrested in May for shooting videos and taking photographs outside the Ratnuchak Military Station in Jammu.

Militants have tried to target the sensitive military station, most recently in December when they opened fire on a sentry at an outpost.

During interrogation, Mushtaq Ahmed Malik (38), from Doda district, and Nadeem Akhter (24), from Kathua district, told security officials that they were also being guided by their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They also disclosed information about four others engaged as Pakistani spies in Jammu region, officials said. Based on that information, Saddam Hussain, Mohmmad Saleem and Mohmmad Shafi, all from Kathua district, and Safdar Ali, from Basantgarh in Udhampur district, were arrested, the officials said.

The spies revealed that they were tasked by the ISI officer with reviving militancy in Jammu by recruiting youth in the region. The Hizbul commanders guiding them were originally from Jammu region but had settled in Pakistan and PoK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inter-Services Intelligence ISI Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Mushtaq Ahmed Malik Nadeem Akhter Jammu Terror Plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp