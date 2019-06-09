Home Nation

BJP disrupting law and order in Bengal: Trinamool

The education minister said the party will resist Bharatiya Janata Party's attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in a non-violent manner.

Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: A day after a violent clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in which eight people are feared dead, Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Sunday accused the saffron outfit of disrupting law and order in the state by resorting to vandalism and murder.

"Let the people see who is resorting to bloodshed, violence and vandalism. In order to gain grounds in Bengal, they are disrupting law and order by murdering Trinamool Congress workers and vandalising their houses," state Education Minister Chatterjee said.

He said the party will resist Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in a non-violent manner.

Condemning political violence in the state, Chatterjee said: "Such violence is unusual. One has to understand the reason of such violence. It has not happened in the past seven and a half years."

"Is it possible that our party being in power is deteriorating the law and order on its own. They (BJP) are showcasing their power but Trinamool Congress is still leading with maximum number of seats," he added.

The Minister also talked about how the Trinamool Congress maintained peace in Junglemahal and North Bengal Hills.

"The series of bloodshed in these places is in control but they (BJP) are trying to revive it. We will tell the people to unitedly and peacefully protest against it. Even in worse situations, (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress have remained unperturbed," he added.

Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee Bengal BJP Partha Chatterjee

