Countdown for collapse of Mamata's government has begun: Giriraj Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Yet again, firebrand BJP leader, Giriraj Singh, who is the union cabinet minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in the NDA-II, lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of instigating ‘politics of violence’ in the state out of political vendetta.

Earlier, she was rapped and compared by Singh with North Korea’s president Kim Jong-Un over her 'dictatorial attitude'.

Singh was at Begusarai for the first time after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency. Speaking to the media, he said: “She is in an extreme level of anger. She indulges in the politics of violence in West Bengal just out of her vindictive and desperate political vendetta”.

He said that the countdown for the collapse of Mamata’s government had already began because of her violent politics.

Attacking the West Bengal CM vehemently, Singh said: “She has come to power in West Bengal citing her predecessor CPM's failure in the state. But now she has herself become violent in politics and is promoting bloody clashes”.

Lauding the performances of both PM Narendra Modi and CM Bihar Nitish Kumar, he said both of them had won the elections by virtue of their development-oriented politics.

Singh had recently drawn a lot of criticism over his tweet on the participation of NDA leaders in the iftaar parties in Patna.