Home Nation

Post hunger death of 65-year-old, Jharkhand village gets ration after three months

The villagers of Lurgumi Kalan in Latehar were given ration after a gap of three months following directions from the Deputy Commissioner to give it offline.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The villagers of Lurgumi Kalan in Latehar were given ration after a gap of three months following directions from the Deputy Commissioner to give it offline.

The decision was taken after 65-year-old Ram Charan Munda allegedly died of starvation in this village on Thursday after being denied ration for three months. 

“Ration was kept on hold for the last three months as the POS machine was not working,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mahuadand Sudhir Kumar Das.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand minister orders exhumation of 65-year-old's body to probe starvation charge

“The deceased was getting all benefits of social welfare schemes, hence it would not be proper to say that he died of hunger,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Food Minister Saryu Rai Saturday directed the Latehar administration to exhume the 65-year-old’s body for post-mortem in the wake of allegations of starvation death.

Though the district administration turned down the claims made by the villagers, Munda’s daughter said they had not cooked for the last three days.

The public distribution system dealer had written to the Deputy Commissioner for permission to distribute ration offline, but no one paid heed to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Hunger Death Jharkhand Starvation Death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp