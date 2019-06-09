Home Nation

Stand by Marathwada like Sardar Patel, Uddhav Thackeray tells PM Modi

Thackeray, speaking in Aurangabad, also made a reference to the Marathwada Mukti Sangram.

Published: 09th June 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stand by the state's Marathwada region like how the country's first home minister Sardar Patel did.

Thackeray, speaking in Aurangabad, also made a reference to the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, a people's movement that demanded the region, at the time of Independence a part of the Hyderabad Nizamate, be merged with Maharashtra.

The success of the Marathwada liberation movement, along with several others, is seen as part of Patel's exemplary contribution in assimilating hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union at the time of Independence.

After a violent struggle, the arid Marathwada region finally got separated from the Hyderabad Nizamate on September 17, 1948.

"Modi should stand with Marathwada the way Patel did during Independence," Thackeray said.

Reviewing the drought situation in Marathwada, the Sena chief said several farmers have not benefited from the government's crop insurance scheme and asked the authorities to do the needful to pass its benefits to cultivators.

Marathwada, comprising eight districts including Aurangabad, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and is currently facing a severe drought.

He also spoke on the defeat of Sena candidate and four-time MP Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad, one of the strongest seats of the saffron party, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Khaire, MP since 1999, was defeated by a thin margin of 4,492 votes by the AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel.

"Khaire's defeat is my defeat. We will take back the seat next time," Thackeray said.

The Sena has held the Aurangabad seat since 1989 expect for one term in 1998 when the Congress' Ramakrishna Patil won.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marathwada Narendra Modi Uddhav Thackeray Sardar Patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp