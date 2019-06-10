Nobody can stop Ram temple construction as Modi, Amit Shah Supreme Court for us: Sanjay Raut

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are equivalent to Supreme Court and asserted that the construction of Ram temple will start by the end of this year.

"The decision will be taken by the majority. Do the voices of 125 crore people don't matter? The Supreme Court will continue to do its work. But we have many ways to go ahead. What is the Supreme Court for us? For us, Supreme Court is Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Yogi ji and people. During campaigning, main issues including Ram temple, section 370 and uniform civil code were raised. These are issues of national interest and people voted for us based on these issues," Raut told ANI.

The Shiv Sena leader, who will meet Adityanath today, said that under the leadership of Modi and Adityanath Ram temple will be constructed.

"Ram temple will be constructed now. Nobody can stop the construction of Ram temple. In 2019, NDA got a huge majority. Ram temple is one of the issues. This is why nobody can stop it neither law nor those who are against the construction. This is the decision of people that's why they have voted us to power," Raut said.

"The case will continue. The whole country belongs to Shri Ram. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Yogi ji, we all dedicate to the construction of Shri Ram," he said.

Raut further said that after country's first home minister Sardar Patel, it is Shah who has the ability to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"Amit Shah ji is a capable Home Minister to resolve Kashmir problem. In history, after Sardar Patel, only Shah ji can take the decision about it. He talks about country, Hindutva. There are no two opinions over Kashmir being an integral part of India." (ANI)