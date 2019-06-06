Home Nation

We will be beaten with shoes if we fail to fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena

Raut stated that the temple will be built soon as NDA has a majority in the Lok Sabha with 350 seats.

Published: 06th June 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that people will 'beat them with shoes' if they do not fulfil the promise of Ram Temple construction this time.

"In 2014, we promised construction of the Ram temple but we did not accomplish it. The concluded election was also fought in the name of Lord Ram. Before elections, we went to Ayodhya with party chief Uddhav Thackrey ji, we have committed ourselves to the construction of the temple and I feel this time around Ram temple's construction will start. Because if we don't, the country will stop trusting us and us with shoes in anger," he said while speaking to ANI here.

Raut stated that the temple will be built soon as NDA has a majority in the Lok Sabha with 350 seats.

"Now BJP has 303 MPs, Shiv Sena has 18, NDA has more than 350, what more is needed to construct the temple?" he asked.'

READ| After Nitish, now Shiv Sena not on same page with BJP over seat sharing

On May 27, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had hinted at stepping up efforts for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying "Ram's work has to be done."

"We have to do Ram's work and we will get it done. This is our work. Ram lives in us, so this is our work and we will do it ourselves. Even if we outsource it to somebody, we have to keep an eye," Bhagwat had said while addressing an event in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, had stated that it would "explore possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and take necessary steps to expedite construction of Ram temple."

In March, the court appointed a panel of mediators, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, and gave it eight weeks to meet all stakeholders and explore the possibility of an amicable settlement to the contentious issue.

The panel submitted the report on May 10 and the SC is expected to take up a decision in this regard. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Ram temple Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp