Home Nation

After Lok Sabha drubbings in Rajasthan, Pilot on a mission to reconnect with people

The tour comes in the wake of the Congress’s demolition in the Lok Sabha polls, losing all 25 seats to the BJP, despite holding power in the state.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shaves at a farm house in Kachela village of Jalore where he spent the Sunday night. | Express Photo Services

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: With Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot away in New Delhi, his deputy, Sachin Pilot put on his walking shoes and traversed the villages in Jalore-Sirohi and Pali districts, trying to re-connect with the people after the Lok Sabha loss.

“Pilot will be ‘listening to the people’ on his two-day tour and ‘engage them’ to find solutions to their problems. He would also be living and resting in villages overnight with masses, instead of using government guest houses or hotels along the way,” said one of his aides.

The tour comes in the wake of the Congress’s demolition in the Lok Sabha polls, losing all 25 seats to the BJP, despite holding power in the state. The trip also helped him to get away from a controversy that has erupted within the Congress pertaining to lack of coordination between him and Gehlot.

Pilot interacted with people at Tonk even as he heard people and ground leaders on their thoughts on the Congress’ failure.

He then chose Kachela village of Jalore to spend Sunday night at farmer Jaikishan’s house where he had his dinner, too. Having brushed his teeth with a neem stick and having shaves, Pilot had a breakfast of Ker Sangri vegetable, buttermilk, rabri and bajra roti.

His officers too stayed at the farm.

ALSO READ | Focus on common man's issues: Sachin Pilot tells officials

Pilot had relived a similar experience in the same village two years back when he had spent the night.

“Winning and losing is a part of political life but I had promised, as a leader of Congress, that we will go to the masses and take our programs to the public. We will take the blessings of the people and work responsibly to fulfill all expectations,” Pilot told people at Jalore.

He reviewed the work done under MNREGA in Bhinmal town of Jalore, while inquiring of various projects from officers, identifying the lacunae on each and advising on what should be done to meet the targets.

Pilot’s approach may have helped differentiate himself from the CM who was in Delhi to meet Bhupinder Hooda and Anand Sharma on a day when party president Rahul Gandhi was in Wayanad. Gehlot, sources said, wanted to prise some time to meet the party president who has been elusive. 

‘He has ears to the ground’

“He came here even when he was in the Opposition. He has come also when he is in government. That makes people happy. That helps. He is a leader with his ears to the ground,” said Sarpanch Bhakra Ram of Khalecha village. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp