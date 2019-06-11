‘It proves judiciary does not come under pressure’: Lawyer Deepika Rajawat welcomes Kathua verdict

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat, who braved all odds to fight Kathua gang rape case, said the truth has won and termed the court verdict as “light of hope”.

“It is a light of hope. It is a step that we need to appreciate. It proves that judiciary does not come under pressure,” she said from Jammu.

“Satyamev Jayate (it’s the victory of truth). This victory belongs to all the communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians”.

Deepika braved threats and harassments from her colleagues and community members the day she appeared at the Jammu court on behalf of the victim’s family.

“Right from Day 1, the case was challenging for me as I stood against my own people and community. Standing against your own people was a challenging job,” she said.

“I fought to get the trial transferred to Pathankot w court for a fair hearing,” she said.

On the acquittal of Vishal (the son of main accused Sanji Ram), Deepika said, “His acquittal will be taken care by invoking provisions provided by the law. The prosecution can file an appeal against the acquittal. The prosecution has to file it...”

Deepika said her family wanted her to disassociate from the case after facing societal pressure.