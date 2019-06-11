Home Nation

Journalist comment on Yogi: Even judges have to face brunt of social media, says Supreme Court

The bench made these observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jagisha Arora talking to the press post SC verdict. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Even judges have to face the brunt of social media, the Supreme Court said Tuesday while hearing the case of journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments on Twitter and Facebook against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Sometimes even we have to suffer the brunt of social media. Sometimes it is just and sometimes it is unjust but we have to exercise our powers," a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said while ordering the immediate release of the scribe on bail.

"Show your magnanimity," the bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, adding that "the question is only about deprivation of citizen's liberty".

The bench made these observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition (a writ for producing a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention before a court) filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.

ALSO READ | SC order has reaffirmed my belief in Constitution, says wife of scribe Prashant Kanojia

Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on Twitter and Facebook wherein a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night in which it was alleged that accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

During the hearing, the ASG told the bench that it should clarify in its order granting bail to Kanojia that it does not accord approval to the tweets or posts made by the journalist on social media.

"Do not worry about what is being written or construed on social media. Nowadays, people are knowledgeable and aware and they know in what context things are being said," the bench said, adding, "It is very wrong to think that whatever posted (on social media) will be accepted by the public. People are educated".

It further said: "Certainly granting bail would not mean approving his tweets/posts on social media and our remarks would not affect the court proceedings, which will go on in accordance with the law." The bench also observed that its order is not the approval of the action of the scribe but it is the disapproval of the "state's action which deprives citizen's right to liberty".

The habeas corpus petition has also sought departmental action against the policemen, who were allegedly not in uniform, for arresting Kanojia from Delhi for "bailable offences".

The bench, which directed that Kanojia is immediately released on bail, said that fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and "non-negotiable".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Prashant Kanojia Vikramjit Banerjee Justice Indira Banerjee Justice Ajay Rastog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp