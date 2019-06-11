Home Nation

More child rape cases in Uttar Pradesh even as Yogi cracks the whip

The accused cleric, Shahid was beaten up by the people in Sarupur area after the alleged incident but he managed to escape.

Published: 11th June 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Around the same time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was holding a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Monday evening to discuss means to stop crime against child and women in the state, a cleric was arrested in Meerut for raping a 12-year-old girl in a madrasa.

The accused cleric, Shahid was beaten up by the people in Sarupur area after the alleged incident but he managed to escape.

ALSO READ: 12-year-old raped by Madarrasa teacher in UP's Meerut

Shahid was later arrested when he was waiting to board a bus on the Meerut-Karnal highway. A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

In another incident, in Kanpur, a 15-year-old girl was raped by a madrasa teacher on Sunday evening. The accused, identified as 35-year-old Javed, raped the girl in a room located on the premises of madrasa.

The accused had visited the girl's house and asked her mother to send her daughter with him to madrasa for filling up a blank form.

On reaching the madrasa, the accused took her to a room and raped her. The girl, somehow, escaped and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her mother and later, registered a police complaint.

ALSO READ: 12-year-old girl gang-raped over family dispute by six men in Kushinagar, four arrested

After a massive hunt, the police managed to nab the accused who was trying to flee.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Kushinagar district on June 9. The six accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.

In a fourth incident surfacing from Jalaun, the body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a field, with her 'salwar' tied around her neck, fuelling suspicion that she was raped.

The girl was missing since June 7 when she stepped out to play. A group of villagers found her body two days later and informed the family.

Earlier, an 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hamirpur district. The victim's naked body was found in a graveyard in the early hours of June 9.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused for rape and murder. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault before she was strangulated to death.

WATCH: Rape of minor is rape, but rape of married woman is different, says UP Minister

There were injury marks on her private parts and around her neck.

All the five incidents mentioned above have taken place after the Aligarh incident in which a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out.

The incident, that took place on May 30, has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for giving harshest punishment to the guilty are intensifying.

Meanwhile, after Monday's meeting, Adityanath has directed four women ADGs, Renuka Kumar, Tanuja Srivasatava, Neera Rawat and Anju Gupta, to monitor the crime situation in two zones each.

The Chief Minister also ordered that the anti-Romeo squads be re-activated and the monthly report on the 1090 women helpline should be prepared to analyze the crime pattern.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp