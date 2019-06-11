Mulayam again rushed to Gurugram hospital, family says routine check-up

By ANI

GURUGRAM: Samajwadi party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted at a private hospital here for his routine check-up, family sources said.

The Samajwadi leader was brought to Delhi from Lucknow in a chartered plane on Monday night and was admitted in Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

Family sources stated that he was shifted to the hospital on the advice of Dr Naresh Trehan who has in past also catered to Yadav's health issues.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Mulayam and his son and party President Akhilesh Yadav at SP veteran's residence in Lucknow.

Mulayam was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on June 9. His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar and was being treated by doctor Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.