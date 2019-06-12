AN-32 pilot Mohit Garg’s family prays for miracle as debris found in Arunachal

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The family of AN-32 pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg is praying for his survival even as the wreckage of the plane was located on Tuesday. According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), rescue operations will start tomorrow.

Mohit was the pilot of the ill-fated AN-32 transport plane which went missing eight days ago after taking off from Jorhat in Arunachal Pradesh.

“I have spoken to my cousin (Mohit’s father) today late evening who has been campaigning in Jorhat and he told me that the IAF officers have told him that the wreckage of the plane has been located,” said Mohit’s uncle, Dr Prem Pal Garg.

According to Prem Pal, the IAF will brief the family about the details of the crash and the situation on the ground.

“We do not know if there are any survivors or not. We are praying that a miracle happens. We have not yet told Mohit’s mother about his plane crash,’’ he added.

While Mohit’s father Surinder Pal and uncle Rishi Pal are with Mohit’s wife Aastha in Jorhat, his siblings along with his mother Sulakshana are back home in the small town of Samana near Patiala in Punjab

Mohit was expected to come home later this month to visit his family, said a relative.