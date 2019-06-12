Home Nation

First visuals of missing IAF AN-32's wreckage, search to continue for survivors tomorrow

The aircraft had been missing since June 3 after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.

Published: 12th June 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

IAF AN-32, Missing IAF Aircraft

Visuals of missing IAF AN-32 aircraft which was located in Arunachal. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LIPO: Hopes on the fate of 13 personnel onboard the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft appear to have been dashed with the Air Force on Tuesday saying that it has located the wreckage of the aircraft in a valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

After an extensive search for eight days, the IAF managed to locate the wreckage 16 kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

The aircraft had been missing since June 3 after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.

ALSO READ | Wreckage of ill-fated AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal's Siang district, confirms IAF

"The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," an IAF spokesperson said. "Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors," they added.

"After identification of the wreckage of #An32 by Mi-17V5, the Cheetah of #IAF & #ALH of #IndianArmy reached the crash site. Due to high elevation & dense forest, helicopters could not land next to the crash site. However, nearest landing site has been identified & the rescue operation by helicopters will commence tomorrow early morning. Ground forces will continue to reach the crash site during the night," the IAF posted on its official twitter handle.

IAF sources said that from first light tomorrow morning, the Air Force will try to air drop search teams including Garud commandos, IAF mountaineers and other ground forces to search the area for more wreckage of the plane and also try to locate possible survivors of the 13 personnel on board the plane.

Parts of the aircraft were located 15-20 km north of the flight path of the aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force has been carrying out extensive search and rescue mission for the missing aircraft including use of Research and Analysis Wing's Global 5000 spy plane, NTRO satellites, Naval P-8I surveillance aircraft along with its own Mi-17 choppers, C-130J special operations planes and all possible assets from different agencies.

The wreckage was today located by the crew of a Mi-17 V5 chopper.

The IAF had on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about the location of the AN-32 transport aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF AN-32 aircraft Indian Air Force Missing IAF AN-32

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp