Cyclone Vayu: All trains to coastal Gujarat cancelled

All WR passenger and mail trains to Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham stations in Gujarat will be short-terminated or cancelled from 6 pm on Wednesday till Friday morning.

IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in view of northward-moving cyclonic Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Western Railway has decided to short-terminate or cancel some of its trains passing through areas of Gujarat that are likely to be affected by cyclone 'Vayu'.

All WR passenger and mail trains to Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham stations in Gujarat will be short-terminated or cancelled from 6 pm on Wednesday till Friday morning, the WR said in a bulletin.

It has also planned to run a special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate people from those areas, it said.

Special trains with six to 10 coaches each will also be kept ready at the nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions, it said.

The coaches currently available at depots and station yards located in coastal areas were being shifted to safer places, the WR said.

"Arrangements have been made for round-the-clock manning of the railway emergency control offices," it said.

All rail authorities concerned have been instructed to keep adequate manpower, and machinery like JCBs, tree- cutters, water tanks, tractors and generators on standby for any assistance required, the WR said.

 

