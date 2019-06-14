Home Nation

'Deeply ashamed as TMC supporter': Kolkata Mayor’s doctor daughter hits out at Mamata over inaction

In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors".

Published: 14th June 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Junior doctors hold placards during a demonstration on 13 June 2019 after an intern doctor was attacked and seriously injured over the death of a 75-year-old patient at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

Junior doctors hold placards during a demonstration on 13 June 2019 after an intern doctor was attacked and seriously injured over the death of a 75-year-old patient at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, has come up with strong criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the onging doctors' strike and said medicos have the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work.

In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors".

READ| Doctors in Delhi to boycott work on Friday over Kolkata hospital violence

"As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on the social networking site close to Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

Till then Banerjee had remained silent on the issue.

"For those saying "Ono Rugider ki dosh?" (what is the fault of the other patients) Sabba suggested they should question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors? Please question them that when 2 truckload of goons showed up why wasn't back up sent immediately?" Hakim asked.

"Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors?" "We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to safety at work," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firhad Hakim Doctors' Strike Mamata Banerjee Shabba Hakim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp