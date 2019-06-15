Home Nation

WB doctors' strike: Governor advises CM Mamata Banerjee to take to medicos into confidence

In his letter, the Governor also expressed his sadness over Banerjee's "non-responsive" stand to his efforts to initiate talks with the Chief Minister.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:17 PM

doctors protest

Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the doctors and to take the medicos into confidence.

READ | Mamata Banerjee accuses 'some parties' of spreading disinformation

"The Governor today (Saturday) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the doctors and to take them into confidence about the firm and credible assurance of arrangements for their security as well as quick investigation of the incidents of assault on them so that suitable atmosphere is generated to enable the doctors to resume their duties," a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a deceased patient at the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, doctors across the state have stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) in most government hospitals in the state since Wednesday.

Health services in West Bengal's state-run hospitals remained partially disrupted on Saturday as the 'cease work' called by the agitating junior doctors continued for the fifth day.

READ | All demands accepted, says Mamata, urges doctors to call off strike 

Tripathi mentioned that he had written a letter to Banerjee on Friday in which he mentioned "the grievances and demands of the doctors and their willingness to resume duties upon the redressal of their grievances".

Tripathi said, "While assuring the associations that I will send their representations to the state government, which is the appropriate authority to look into their demands, I appealed them to resume duty.

"I had suggested in my letter to you (Banerjee) to meet the doctors and assure adequate security to them and also look into their grievances. I understand that no meeting with the agitating doctors has been held by till now."

The Governor also requested to be kept informed about the actions taken in this regard.

When asked about the letter sent by the Governor to her, Banerjee said, "You please leave it to us. It is between the Governor and me. I have spoken to him and he is convinced."

 

