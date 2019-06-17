Home Nation

NHRC notice to Centre, Nitish government over increasing children deaths in Muzaffarpur

Nearly 100 children have died of suspected acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Bihar, where doctors strike has paralysed medical and health services.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES undergo treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarpur Monday June 17 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and the government of Bihar over reports of increasing deaths of children due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, a senior official said.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the rising number of deaths of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in the past few days," a senior official said.

ALSO READ | Harsh Vardhan, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey named in AES deaths case

The commission has issued notices to the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the chief secretary of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, including on the status of implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (NPPCJA) and other steps taken to deal with the painful situation, the NHRC said in a statement.

"The commission would also like to know about the status of the treatment being provided to the children, who are currently hospitalised, and the relief or rehabilitation provided by the state to the aggrieved families," it said.

The response is expected within four weeks, the NHRC said.

The commission has observed that in spite of reported measures taken by the government agencies, deaths of children in such a large number indicate towards a "possible flaw" in the proper implementation of the vaccination and awareness programmes.

