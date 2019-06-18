Srinagar SSP carries son of colleague martyred in Anantnag, breaks down at wreath-laying ceremony

By Agencies

ANANTNAG: A heart-rending picture of a senior police officer breaking down while carrying the son of martyred inspector, Arshad Khan went viral on the social media in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The picture taken during the wreath-laying ceremony in district police lines Srinagar on Monday shows Haseeb Mughal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, breaking down while carrying the 4-year-old son, Uhbaan of inspector Arshad Khan who died in AIIMS Delhi on Sunday.

Khan was critically injured last Wednesday during a 'Fidayeen' attack by a Pakistani militant in K.P. Road area of Anantnag town.

Five CRPF troopers and the Fidayeen militant were killed on the spot in that attack.

Forty-year-old Khan was flown to the national capital after his condition deteriorated but doctors could not save his life.

The son of Martyr #ArshadKhan in the lap of SSP Srinagar Dr.M.Haseeb Mughal JKPS during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/EqGApa82Rh — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 17, 2019

Among those martyred were ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha (Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).

Khan was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Sadar police station in Anantnag town.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a younger brother. He belonged to Srinagar city and had been recruited in state police in 2002.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)