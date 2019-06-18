Home Nation

Srinagar SSP carries son of colleague martyred in Anantnag, breaks down at wreath-laying ceremony

Arshad Khan was critically injured last Wednesday during a 'Fidayeen' attack by a Pakistani militant in K.P. Road area of Anantnag town.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Haseeb Mughal, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Srinagar, breaks down while carrying the 4-year-old son, Uhbaan of inspector Arshad Khan who died in the Anantnag encounter on 17 June 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By Agencies

ANANTNAG: A heart-rending picture of a senior police officer breaking down while carrying the son of martyred inspector, Arshad Khan went viral on the social media in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The picture taken during the wreath-laying ceremony in district police lines Srinagar on Monday shows Haseeb Mughal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, breaking down while carrying the 4-year-old son, Uhbaan of inspector Arshad Khan who died in AIIMS Delhi on Sunday.

Khan was critically injured last Wednesday during a 'Fidayeen' attack by a Pakistani militant in K.P. Road area of Anantnag town.

Five CRPF troopers and the Fidayeen militant were killed on the spot in that attack.

Forty-year-old Khan was flown to the national capital after his condition deteriorated but doctors could not save his life.

Among those martyred were ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha (Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).

Khan was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Sadar police station in Anantnag town.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and a younger brother. He belonged to Srinagar city and had been recruited in state police in 2002.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

TAGS
Anantnag Jammu and Kashmir Militant Encounter Arshad Khan

