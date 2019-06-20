Yogi Adityanath warns UP officials against indulging in corruption, says VRS only option

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Coming down heavily against corruption in the state secretariat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issue stern warning to corrupt officials and staff saying there was no place for such practices in his government here on Thursday.

While reviewing the work of the Secretariat Administration, the CM asked the authorities concerned to take action against such officials by forcing them to take voluntary retirement.

He directed the officials to be ready with the list of corrupt officials who would be forced to take voluntary retirement. He even issued instructions to stop the promotion of those staff who had been indulging in corrupt practices.

“The corruption is done by an employee or two but the entire government bears its brunt and is cornered for their black deeds. I shall not let that happen,” said the CM.

The CM also asked to speed up the work of e-office system. Instructions were also issued to ensure the payments of the employees pending for over 4 months.

He also issued directives to speed up issues related to promotion, filing up the vacancies and retirement of the staff.

Talking about e-office system, CM Yogi inquired about the updates and instructed the officials to expedite the work of connecting every office with the e-office system. It should also be taken to the district level offices and arrangements should be made to preserve the important documents of the secretariat, the CM said.

Cautious of his government’s image especially while preparing for 2022 challenge, the CM hardly leaves any occasion to warn the officials against corruption.

He exhorted the secretariat authorities to strengthen IGRS monitoring system so that the complainant could be satisfied by the government.

“This will help bring in transparency and creating a positive image of the government,” said CM Yogi.

The CM was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Secretariat Administration Department, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister SP Goyal in the meeting.