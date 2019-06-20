Home Nation

Air India may bar pilots from bringing own food on flights

Meanwhile, the pilot and the steward have been derostered.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: The spat between an Air India pilot and a steward on the Bengaluru-Kolkata flight AI 772 over washing the former’s lunch box has prompted the airline to consider banning pilots from bringing their own food on board an aircraft.“The management has taken serious note of this incident that happened inside the aircraft on Monday. We will soon ask pilots to not bring their own food on flights,” said a senior official of the national carrier.

Meanwhile, the pilot and the steward have been derostered. The two had an altercation inside their flight stationed at Kempe Gowda International Airport on Monday afternoon that led to a delayed departure of the flight from Bengaluru by 82 minutes. The duo have been called to New Delhi for an inquiry in this connection on Thursday.

The scheduled departure of 11.15 am was already delayed due to delay in incoming flight and it was supposed to take off only by 12 noon. A highly placed source said the pilot did not want that particular steward on board the flight and this led to a heated argument between them. It did not take place in front of passengers, the source stressed.  

The steward was deplaned and a replacement staffer was asked to rush. “It was unfortunate that the back-up staffer we usually have took ill earlier in the day. So, one of our staffers had to rush from Yelahanka,” an official said. The flight finally took off at 1.22 pm. A technical snag was cited as the reason for the delay to passengers.

The pilot is the commander and is usually not deplaned unless in extreme cases and hence he was penalised after reaching the destination. After the flight reached Kolkata, both the pilot and steward were taken off duties and an inquiry ordered. Earlier, on March 27, Air India had instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during flights as they are required to adhere to a “meal schedule laid down by the company”.

Sparring on board
The pilot of Bengaluru-Kolkata flight asked the crew member to wash his lunch box, which led to a heated argument 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp