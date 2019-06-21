Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar refuses to speak about child deaths by AES

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is yet to break his silence over deaths of so many children from AES.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday refused to say anything over the deaths of 121 children caused by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district.

The Chief Minister is yet to break his silence over deaths of so many children from AES.

Mediapersons repeatedly tried to put questions to him in connection with the matter, but Nitish Kumar ignored them and refused to say anything while on his way to his vehicle after attending an event here. He has, earlier too, refused to say anything on the issue.

ALSO READ: Encephalitis outbreak - Prisoners’ ward is now specialised unit in Bihar hospital

According to health officials here, children are still dying and fresh cases of chidren affected by the disease have been reported in the state.

As per the official figures, so far 100 children died in Muzaffarpur's state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), 16 in the private Kejriwal Hospital, two in Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna, among others.

A senior health official in Muzaffarpur, however, said on Thursday that the situation there has been improving.

